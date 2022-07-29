Robbers attack NRZ board chairperson

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board chairperson Advocate Martin Dinha was on Tuesday night attacked by robbers at an intersection in Greendale in the capital Harare.

Adv Dinha was left nursing injuries on his thigh following a shoot-out with two unidentified robbers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying investigations have since begun.

“Police are investigating an attempted robbery case that took place in Greendale and investigations are in progress,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“More details will be released in due course.” @RealSimbaJemwa