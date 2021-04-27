Robbers get away with ZAR 500 000, US$ 6K in Gwanda

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

ARMED robbers pounced at Nare Business Centre, Gwanda on Monday and robbed a supermarket of US$ 6 000 and R 500 000, police have confirmed.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery which occurred on Monday when a group of armed robbers pounced at a supermarket in Gwanda and attacked an employee before they demanded money.

The attacked employee, Thokozile Zororo, is battling for life at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which a supermarket at Nare Business Centre, Gwanda (CBD) was robbed of USD 6 000.00 and ZAR 500 000 on 26th April 2021 by four armed suspects who are yet to be identified.

The criminals attacked the complainant Thokozile Zororo who is now recovering at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

More details to follow in due course,” he said.