Robbers pounce on Borrowdale Catholic parish church, blow up safes

Harare (New Ziana) – An unknown number of robbers reportedly broke into St Gerard’s Parish Catholic church in Borrowdale in the early hours of Friday morning, blew up safes, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to the Parish Priest, Father Mark Chikuni, sounds of explosions were heard between 01:30 and 02:00 on Friday, which later turned out to be up safes containing money waiting to be banked being blown up.

“These culprits also entered the main church through the cry room and broke into the Parish Priest’s office, the sacristy and the alter servers room. They desecrated the sacred rooms, turning things upside down most likely looking for more cash.

“Fortunately, no one was harmed including the patrol guard on duty,” said Father Chikuni, adding the finance council has since resolved to increase security at the premises.

In an N.B. (nota bene: note well), Fr Chikuri said the church does not keep cash on the promises. – New Ziana