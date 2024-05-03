Robbers pounce on Borrowdale Catholic parish church, blow up safes

03 May, 2024 - 19:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Robbers pounce on Borrowdale Catholic parish church, blow up safes A blown up safe

The Sunday News

Harare (New Ziana) – An unknown number of robbers reportedly broke into St Gerard’s Parish Catholic church in Borrowdale in the early hours of Friday morning, blew up safes, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to the Parish Priest, Father Mark Chikuni, sounds of explosions were heard between 01:30 and 02:00 on Friday, which later turned out to be up safes containing money waiting to be banked being blown up.

“These culprits also entered the main church through the cry room and broke into the Parish Priest’s office, the sacristy and the alter servers room. They desecrated the sacred rooms, turning things upside down most likely looking for more cash.

“Fortunately, no one was harmed including the patrol guard on duty,” said Father Chikuni, adding the finance council has since resolved to increase security at the premises.

In an N.B. (nota bene: note well), Fr Chikuri said the church does not keep cash on the promises. – New Ziana

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds