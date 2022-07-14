Robert Lewandowski: Unsettled Bayern Munich star’s first day back didn’t go well

Robert Lewandowski returned to Bayern Munich training on Wednesday but a detailed thread suggests the Poland international has his heart set on leaving the German giants as soon as possible.

The 33-year-old has scored a remarkable 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

One of the greatest strikers in the club’s history, only the legendary Gerd Muller has scored more goals for the Bundesliga heavyweights.

But the prolific centre-forward is ready for new challenge and wants to join Barcelona in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

“My era at Bayern is over,” Lewandowski said at the end of May, per Fabrizio Romano. “I don’t see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore”

“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don’t want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me”.

Barcelona are attempting to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich over a transfer fee.

The Catalan outfit submitted a fresh £42 million bid for the striker this week, per the Daily Mail.

But as things stand, Lewandowski remains a Bayern player, which meant he was asked to report for pre-season training on Wednesday.

Thread details Lewandowski’s first day back at Bayern

A detailed report from German publication Bild – and posted to Twitter by @iMiaSanMia – suggests Lewandowski really didn’t want to be there.

The Pole is accused of producing a ‘listless session’, turning up late with body language ‘clearly showing that he wants to leave’.

He was the last player to appear on the pitch and the last to start all training exercises.

Lewandowski also ‘hardly spoke’ with his teammates, other than Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala.

He didn’t speak to manager Julian Nagelsmann, either. In fact, when the Bayern boss addressed the team, Lewandowski was seen looking away, uninterested.

And during the practice match, Lewandowski failed to properly go for the ball and didn’t score. That’s when you know for sure that he’s not bothered. Lewandowski always scores.

When his team lost, Lewandowski was the only player who wouldn’t do push-ups as a punishment.

Training finished at 12:16pm and just 22 minutes later, Lewandowski had left the club’s training facilities.

It sounds like it was a complete waste of everyone’s time.

Lewandowski appeared to make it clear to Bayern Munich that it’s in their best interests to sell him.-givemesport.com