Roger Muhlwa on Zifa appointments

Lovemore Dube

[email protected]

FORMER Highlanders FC chairman Rodger Muhlwa has called for merit based appointments if the game in Zimbabwe is to be a success story.

Speaking at former chairman and coach Silas Ndlovu’s 84th birthday celebrations, the man who won the 1998/99 league championship and left Highlanders to win three more with a solid foundation, of a fan base and great players said lack of sincerity has cost football in Zimbabwe.

“If the powers that be, can go back to their history of football and appoint the people who were tried and tested and give them an opportunity and the power to do the right thing, that’s the only thing that can succeed,” said Muhlwa.

He said once appointed, the people have to be supported so that they can achieve.

Muhlwa said so many people argue and want to run football yet they are not good enough and as a result Zifa was suspended from Fifa because of maladministration.

“A good example is that time when Zimbabwean football was at the top during the Dream Team, it was not based on tribe, it was based purely on performance, choosing the best men for the job. It did so well but because of this whole thing that if it’s not me or if it’s not my brother, it isn’t good enough, we did not succeed,” said Muhlwa.

He said the failure of the Dream Team was because of interference and hence failed at the last hurdle in 1994.

Muhlwa was Zifa vice president and quit for personal reasons in 1996.

His Dream Team and the 1995 All-Africa Games team that won silver remain among the best and most spoken about football projects.