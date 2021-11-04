ROIL BAA roars into life

Mthabisi Tshuma and Collin Moyo, Sunday Life Reporters

THE fifth edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) roared into life on Wednesday evening with the conferring of the Theatre and Spoken Word Awards at the Bulawayo Theatre.

The awards ceremony is this year taking a three-day format with the second set of awards set to for Thursday (today) during the nominees’ dinner at the Mpala Events and Conference Centre.

At the Theatre and Spoken Word Awards, which were held under strict Covid-19 regulations, five artistes were crowned to be part of this year’s class of winners, with Nkulumane-based Victory Siyanqoba being the biggest winners of the night with both the group and it’s director Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo scooping awards.

The Outstanding Poet went to Moyo, Outstanding Theatre Actress; Musawenkosi Sibanda, Outstanding Theatre Actor; Cedric Msongelwa, Outstanding Theatre Production; Bhalagwe is Burning by Victory Siyanqoba while the Outstanding Comedian went to Zwe Hlabangana.

The night saw entertainment being provided by some of the nominees of the Theatre and Spoken Word category.

Commenting on day one of the awards, ROIL BAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala said the event was a success as the nominees also got to showcase their line of work.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) the event was a success as the nominees managed to showcase their work in front of the people in which they marketed themselves. Tonight, we will have the nominee’s dinner where all the Accapella/ Imbube nominees will perform, and all fashion designers/ fashion houses nominees will be encouraged to showcase their designs in a mini fashion show. All the nominees have been allowed to bring a plus one to the event,” he said.