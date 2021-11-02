Roil BAA to host Theatre and Spoken Word Awards on Wednesday

Colin Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

THIS year’s edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) is set to start with the Theatre and Spoken Word Awards on Wednesday (tomorrow) at a strictly by invite event, which will mark the start of this year’s three-day awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony is this year taking a three-day format with the second day being on Thursday which will be the nominees dinner where accolades for Fashion/ Models/ Some of Film/ Ndebele Literature and Outstanding Music Producer will be given out.

The main event will be held at the Large City Hall on Saturday.

Speaking to Sunday Life, Roil BAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala said Wednesday event will be held at the Bulawayo Theatre with preparations now at an advanced stage.

He said all the three ceremonies will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are hosting the Theatre and Spoken Word Awards at the Bulawayo Theatre and the event will start around 5.30pm to 7pm. The event will follow all Covid-19 protocols as it is strictly by invite and all those who may wish to attend must first submit their names,” said Nkala.

He said the nominated artistes will showcase their line of work in the auditorium.

“All the nominees will showcase their work in front of the people in which they will market themselves, “said Nkala.

He added that on 6 November 2021 they will host the nominee’s dinner and the main event is on Saturday 2 November 2021.

“On Thursday night we host the nominee’s dinner, at the dinner accolades for Fashion/ Models/ Some of Film/ Ndebele Literature and Outstanding Music Producer will be given out. The main event will be held on Saturday 6 November 2021 at the Large City Hall. The red carpet will open at 4pm and the awards will start at 6pm,” he said.