Rotary International holds Polio awareness walk in Bulawayo

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

IN a bid to raise awareness about the importance of polio vaccination and eradicate the disease, Rotary International recently organised a polio awareness walk in the Central Business District (CBD) of Bulawayo.

The polio awareness walk aimed to educate the public about the devastating effects of polio and emphasize the significance of vaccination in preventing its spread. Rotary International, a global humanitarian organization with 1,4 million members dedicated to solving problems that affect people’s lives, played a pivotal role in organizing the event.

The walk commenced at Princess Margaret clinic, where participants gathered early at around 8am including healthcare professionals, and concerned citizens. They joined hands to support this noble cause with the atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and determination as participants donned t-shirts bearing the slogan “End Polio Now.”

One of the highlights of the event was a moving testimony from a polio survivor, Mrs Sipho Majole who is wheelchair bound. She shared her personal journey of diagnosis and life after contracting the disease. Her story served as a reminder of the lasting impact that polio can have on individuals and communities.

“I was affected by polio at the age of 11,” Mrs Majole mentioned. “It started off as a headache which then led to my hospitalisation at the Mpilo Central Hospital for 2 months, where I was discharged with a disability as I was paralysed from the waist all the way down.

“From my experience, I don’t wish it on any child, I’m grateful for Rotary International for raising awareness for the vaccination against this disease,” she added.

Sister Ivy Gumbo, the acting Bulawayo City Council chief nursing officer provided valuable insights into polio, its transmission, and the importance of vaccination. Gumbo emphasized that vaccinating children is crucial in preventing the spread of this debilitating disease.

“Polio is caused by a virus called Poliomyelitis which is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food,” Gumbo stated. “It causes permanent paralysis of the lower limbs and sometimes the upper limbs as well. It is a non-reversible disease hence we urge every Zimbabwean to send their children for vaccination against as the effects will affect the life of the victim for life.”

“Most people take up vaccines well but we have challenges with the religious objectors who feel they don’t need vaccination due to their beliefs. This affects the head immunity,” she added.

Rotary International representatives were present at the event to share their organisation’s efforts in the fight against polio. They highlighted the significant progress made in countries like Mozambique and Malawi, with only a few countries still reporting cases of the disease.

“Rotary International is committed to eradicating polio,” said Brian Ndlovu, the President of the Rotary Club Matopos. “We have been doing this before the government took over to say they are running for the polio eradication. We have been running it with or without the government, pushing for advertising and pushing to the polio eradication. Our efforts have been successful as we have touched a lot of countries”

The polio awareness walk in Bulawayo CBD served as a reminder that despite the progress made, there is still work to be done in eradicating polio completely. The event successfully raised awareness among participants and the wider community about the importance of vaccination and Rotary International’s ongoing efforts.