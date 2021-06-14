Rouse to captain Zimbabwe at Sevens Rugby final Olympic qualifier in Monaco

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BOYD Rouse will lead the country’s sevens rugby team, the Cheetahs at the final Men’s Sevens Rugby Olympics qualifier to be held in Monaco in Saturday and Sunday.

The 27-year-old Rouse is the most experienced member of the 12-man squad that was released by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union on Monday that is travelling to Monaco on Tuesday. He is captaining the Cheetahs in the absence of Stephan Hunduza who did not make it into the final list of players.

Other experienced players named in the squad are Kudzai Mashawi, Godknows Mavara, Shingirai Katsvere and Nelson Madida.

In Monaco, the Cheetahs will play in Pool A where they will face off against Ireland, Mexico, Samoa and Tonga.

Teams will play against all four opponents in their pools with the top two teams from each pool progressing through two knockout stages, culminating in a winner being decided in the final. All the matches are taking place at the Stade Louis II.

Zimbabwe prepared for the final Olympic qualifier by taking part in the Rugby Africa Sevens Solidarity Camp in Stellenbosch, South Africa. They got to face fellow national teams from Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

Kenya as well as South Africa have already qualified for the Olympics while Uganda and Zimbabwe seeking a place in Japan via the final qualifier.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs squad: Boyd Rouse (captain), Sam Phiri, Godfrey Magaramombe, Kudzai Mashawai, Nelson Madida, Munopa Muneta, Ryan Musumhi, Godknows Mavara, Shingirai Katsvere, Martin Mangongo, Munesu Muneta, Brandon Boshi

Coach: Daniel Hondo

Physiotherapist: Margaret Gibson

Team manager: Keegan Cooke

