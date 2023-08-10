Rufaro Stadium far from ready

Breaking News
10 Aug, 2023 - 13:08 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Online Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association has advised that Rufaro Stadium which Harare City Council wants to hurriedly commission has not been homologated.

In a letter dated August 8, 2023 and acknowledged by Town House a day later, Zifa wrote: “ The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has learnt through media reports of the commissioning of Rufaro Stadium slated for 10 August 2023.

Zifa would like to categorically state that the stadium is still not HOMOLOGATED to host any Premier Soccer League matches.”

What this means Harare clubs Black Rhinos, Caps United, Cranborne Bullets, Dynamos and Yadah FC will have to wait longer before they can return to Harare for their home matches.

Harare City was advised to ensure that the stadium is inspected before hosting matches.

The letter was written By Zifa’s Xolisani Gwesela who is the acting general-secretary of Zifa.

A visit by Our Harare Correspondents revealed that Rufaro Stadium was not yet ready for commissioning.

Sources say the local authority’s engineers are yet to inspect the second largest stadium in the country and that the decision to commission today is just politicking by a Council that has scored badly in service delivery ever since it came on board.

Oictures taken at Rufaro Stadium this morning reveal that the facility is far from over.

