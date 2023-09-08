Run-off set for candidates who got equal results

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has notified that there will be a run off at Makoni Rural District Council’s ward 33 in Manicaland Province after two candidates got equal votes in the just ended harmonized general elections.

Chief Elections Officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana said Japan Maxwell of Zanu-PF and Saruwaka Rujeko of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) got equal votes.

“It is notified that, following the conduct of Harmonizes Elections on 23 August 2023, there was an equality of votes in Makoni RDC Ward 33 between Japan Maxwell of Zanu-PF party and Saruwaka Pricelar Rujeko of CCC party.

According to section 129 of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) there should be a run-off election in ward 33 of Makoni RDC. It is therefore against this background and in fulfilment of the legal provisions as stated in the in Proclamation 4 of 2023 that a runoff election be conducted”, said Mr Silaigwana.

A run-off is an extra vote or contest which is held in order to decide the winner of an election or competition, because no-one has yet clearly won