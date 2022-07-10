Rural enterprises benefit from Market Linkages project

Robin Muchetu, Senior Business Reporter

OVER 60 rural enterprises in the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces have benefitted from a Market Linkages project meant to fight poverty through job creation.

The project which is financed to the tune of US$600 000 has benefitted rural enterprises in Bulilima, Gwanda, Lupane, Nkayi, Shurugwi, Chikomba and Chirumanzu districts, with the main thrust being to facilitate market linkages in selected value chains.

The project, which commenced in 2020 has since come to an end, and was being facilitated by Hand in Hand, a non-profit organisation whose mandate is to fight poverty through job creation also focusing on improving the lives of women and girls that are in marginalised rural communities.

The selected value chains under the project included; horticulture, small livestock (goats, sheep and poultry), apiculture, food processing, crafts and detergent production in order to boost productivity, competitiveness, high income and sustainability.

Hand in Hand Zimbabwe chief executive officer Mr Felix Tete said the US$600 000 grant project outcome was impressive as the targeted entrepreneurs managed to expand their businesses resulting in improved household incomes.

“We are happy to note that to date, 959 entrepreneurs who operate over 60 enterprises in the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces, have been linked to various marketing platforms to promote and sell their products, as well as connect with different value chain players in supply and demand ends.

“These entrepreneurs received customised technical skills training which addressed problems that limited business growth by focusing on production processes.

“The training was delivered in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including Government departments, private sector service providers, and other agencies,” he said.

Mr Tete said the major highlight of the project was the disbursement of seed grants to 66 enterprises that are supported by the organisation.

“The grants were disbursed in the form of equipment, raw materials, and production materials, resulting in improved infrastructure, production capacity, improved product quality, and maintained consistency in their supplier markets.

One of our groups in Ward 6 Gwanda district received day-old poultry chicks, feeds, feeding and drinking troughs, and vaccines.

This enabled them to increase the volume of chicks produced per batch from 100 to 450-day old chicks to supply both internal and external markets,” he said.

With the Market Linkages Project targeting to facilitate increased enterprise production and production of quality products so as to attract better and bigger markets, 519 entrepreneurs were trained on quality standards, branding, and packaging.

Product Quality Assessment trainings were also provided by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development in conjunction with the Standard Association of Zimbabwe to entrepreneurs from Chirumanzu, Gwanda, and Shurugwi.

Participants also managed to get trained on Product Standard Quality Expectations, barcoding, branding, packaging, and company registration so that they produce goods and services that are in line with market expectations.

Selected groups managed to exhibit their branded and packaged products at huge marketing platforms such the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS), as well as provincial district fairs.

Unami Dube the Hand in Hand Zimbabwe Business Development Manager said the project support also resulted in 19 contractual agreements being established between supported entrepreneurs and different value chain actors in the country.

Ms Evangelista Kutadzaushe, a beneficiary of the project from Chikomba district said the livelihoods of members who previously struggled to make ends meet have greatly improved as they can now afford to take care of their families.

