Rush dies a week before 60th birthday bash

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

HE would have been 60 years old next week, but he died before the bash the family was preparing for him.

The Bulawayo and Zimbabwe legend, whose influence was felt even outside the country’s borders, was sure to receive love and be shown admiration by his family and close associates at the planned birthday celebration.

But the gods had other plans for the celebrated former footballer and coach, to deliver him to the heavens so he can meet his ancestors and his ex-Warriors and Bosso teammates such as Willard Mashinkila-Khumalo, Mercedes “Rambo” Sibanda, Benjamin Konjera and Adam Ndlovu, among others that went before him.

Fondly known as Rush, the late Rahman Gumbo passed on at the age of 59 on Friday night, a few days after he had separated with Botswana Premier Soccer League outfit Morupule Wanderers. Family representative Zeblon Mhlanga said they were at a loss of words as Gumbo’s death came at a time they were looking forward to celebrating his 60th birthday in the country on Saturday.

“It’s a great loss to us as a family. We were not looking forward to this. What we were expecting to have is his 60th birthday celebrations on 18 November, only to receive such painful news. It’s really painful to lose a person like Rahman. It is really touching to us as a family,” said Mhlanga, who is late Gumbo’s uncle.

The distressed Mhlanga added: “Remember Rahman was working in Botswana and at the moment what we know he was in hospital at Palapye on Thursday and when he got serious, he was transferred to Francistown where he eventually died. He died late Friday night so at the moment we do not have finer details. He died in the presence of his eldest son (Bukhosi) and his wife (Virginia) and they are the ones who we expect to tell us more on what transpired.”

The easy going former Warriors gaffer enjoyed successful coaching stints in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Malawi where he won league titles to become a distinct football coaching boss compared to many of his peers. He made history winning championship as a coach in three countries. It was in Botswana where Rush had become a very accustomed face after numerous spells after having mentored some top Batswana outfits that include Gaborone United, Township Rollers and Mochudi Centre Chiefs. He won three league titles in Malawi.

Besides coaching Highlanders at home, the late Gumbo also had coaching gigs at CAPS United, FC Platinum, at the now defunct Motor Action and Chicken Inn. He also had a stint with Bulawayo Chiefs while in Division One.

His last local elite football league contract was with former Premiership club TelOne four years ago.

When news about his demise started trickling on Friday night, the country was plunged into grief with the local football fraternity mourning one of the country’s prominent people in the world’s most beautiful football.

Gumbo’s friend and former manager, Omega Sibanda, said he was devastated by the news of the passing on of Gumbo.

“I have no doubt in my mind that he is a true servant and legend of the game. He was very sociable and a friend to many people. He never looked down upon anyone. His death is a loss to the game. As his friends, family and brothers, we expected him to move into administration after contributing a lot as a player and coach to the game. But God had other plans. I also want to appeal to people to desist from spreading false information on social media. The family is there to tell us what happened to Rush and there is no need for people to speculate and mislead the whole world. Let us respect Rush and the family in this difficult period,” he said.

The late Gumbo started his career with the now defunct Eagles in the 1980s before moving to Highlanders where he became a hit. He made his name as an attacking midfielder, though he started off as a striker. He broke into the national team and was a key member of the famous Dream Team. He had another stint in Cyprus. His playing days were put to an end by a knee injury.

According to Mhlanga, the late Gumbo, who comes from a family of 11 siblings, is survived by his wife Virginia Gumbo, four children Bukhosi, Mkhuseli, Mandisa and Thabo. Mourners are gathered at 13 Lendy Road, North End, Bulawayo. — @FungaiMuderere