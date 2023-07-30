Russia-Bulawayo and on to Nkayi

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo enroute to Nkayi District in Matabeleland North Province where he is scheduled to address thousands of party supporters today.

The President will have a busy work schedule in the Matabeleland region.

He touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport at 5.30pm yesterday.

He was met by Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial chairperson Cde Jabulani Sibanda, among other senior officials.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters who had gathered at the airport to welcome him, President Mnangagwa gave a brief on his recent visit to Russia for the Russia-Africa Summit.

He said there was a common bond between Russia and Zimbabwe that was historic and was further cemented by the fact that both nations were under sanctions from the West.

“We have just arrived this afternoon from Russia, there was a meeting called by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the Russia-Africa Summit. Many Presidents from Africa went to Russia, including us, Zimbabwe.

“I want to convey to you, warm greetings from President Putin, he says Zimbabwe is a revolutionary country, Zimbabwe rejects imperialism, colonialism. Zimbabwe like Russia is under sanctions from the Western countries, so Zimbabwe and Russia must work together,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President told the multitude of party supporters that President Putin donated 50 000 tonnes of maize and 30 000 tonnes of fertiliser to the people of Zimbabwe.

“We and Russia are together. We have been suffering from sanctions. Russia is a victim of the sanctions by the West, Zimbabwe is a victim of sanctions by the West, so we, the two victims of sanctions work together,” he said.

The President also spoke on today’s rally in Nkayi revealing that they were there to talk about developmental issues in Matabeleland North Province.

“We are here today (yesterday) in preparation for tomorrow’s rally in Nkayi where we will be talking about developmental issues in Matabeleland North Province. From there we come here in Bulawayo and have a rally from morning to evening,” he said.

He is also expected to preside over the commissioning of Mucheso Coking Mine in Binga tomorrow.

On Wednesday, the President will also headline a star rally in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where he is expected to officially commission the Cowdray Park Medical Centre among other key projects in the city.

On Thursday, President Mnangagwa will commission the Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion project.