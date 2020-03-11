Russia donates US$1.5 million to fight drought and food insecurity

Mollet Ndebele, Sunday News Reporter

THE Russia Federation has donated US$1.5 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) that will assist more than 100 000 people in Hwange, Nkayi and Zvishavane districts, who are among the worst affected by severe drought and food insecurity in the country.

On Wednesday Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nikolai V. Krasilnikov officially handed over food purchased from the money to WFP in Harare.

WFP country representative and director Mr Eddie Rowe received the food.

In a statement Mr Krasilnikov said: “This assistance represents a good example of the concerted efforts of the international community. It is being implemented with the most effective management of the UN World Food Programme. From the Russian side it is being reinforced with the investment projects and other forms of cooperation based on the deeply rooted relations of the friendship and solidarity between Russia and Zimbabwe. On aggregate this assistance is to benefit the Second Republic in its sustainable socio-economic development.”

The Russian Federation’s contribution comes in the wake of a plea for funds by WFP, which is working to provide 4.1 million people in Zimbabwe with emergency food assistance.

WFP has said it requires US$104 million to provide people with life-saving food aid during the peak of this year’s lean season.

“WFP’s top priority is to meet urgent humanitarian needs for millions of hungry Zimbabweans. With this generous contribution from the Russian Federation, we have been able to purchase over 1,000 metric tonnes of food to support some of the most vulnerable people in the worst hit areas of the country. The country is experiencing its worst hunger crisis in at least a decade. This timely support from the people of Russia will make a huge difference in the lives of families here who are trying to make it through the lean season,” said Mr Rowe.