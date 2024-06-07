Russia offers Zim vast opportunities for economic growth

Kudakwashe Mugari in ST PETERSBURG, Russia

ZIMBABWE, whose development thrust is anchored on science-driven modernisation and industrialisation, will tap into Russia’s technological innovations, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and renewable energy, to accelerate its economic growth, a senior official has said.

President Mnangagwa is here to join other world leaders at the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a platform that provides vast economic opportunities for countries seeking win-win outcomes.

Just like Zimbabwe, Russia is under illegal economic sanctions that were imposed by Western countries, but that has not deterred the two nations from pursuing mutual economic interests for the benefit of their people.

President Mnangagwa is expected to take part in the preliminary session of the 27th St Petersburg Economic Forum, that has attracted delegates from 139 countries.

The forum comes at a time when trade between Africa and Russia is on an upward trajectory, and is expected to boost cooperation between the two regions.

The Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, said economic development and international cooperation are critical to the development of world economies, Zimbabwe in particular.

“The President is here because the event is key to Zimbabwe in that it is emphasising economic development and international cooperation.

“Given the increasing importance of digitalisation, sustainability and innovation in the global economy, and that back home the President has

prioritised digitalisation and innovation policies, this forum is key to us as a country,” he said.

Mr Charamba said Zimbabwe will also use the forum to explore avenues for economic partnerships with the more than 139 countries represented.

“We are going also to tap into Russia’s latest advancements in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and smart cities that will be on display. We are going to discuss leveraging these technologies to drive sustainable development. Back home, we are intensifying the smart cities concept,” he said.

The four-day forum is running under the theme, “The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World”, and will focus on key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets and the world.

It will feature more than 400 business events, including seminars, dialogues and panel discussions, covering topics ranging from global economic transition to advanced technology development.

Since its inception in 1997, the SPIEF has evolved into a renowned global platform for the business community to discuss critical economic issues facing Russia and the world.