Rwanda, Zimbabwe match to be live streamed

15 Nov, 2023 - 11:11 0 Views
Rwanda, Zimbabwe match to be live streamed Warriors coach, Baltemar Brito

The Sunday News

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

THE Fifa World Cup Qualifier pitting Rwanda and Zimbabwe set for this afternoon will be available live via a free stream feed on FIFA Plus.

Zimbabwe will be marking their return to international football when they face Rwanda at Huye Stadium in the city of Butare.

It is not certain if the national broadcaster ZBC will have the game live on TV.

After Rwanda, the Warriors will play host to Nigeria in their second Group C tie on Sunday at the same venue.

Zimbabwe is part of Group C in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda, and Lesotho.

-@innocentskizoe

