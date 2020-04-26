Sables loose forward Saungweme on living in Covid-19 ravished Spain

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LIVING in a country that is one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic can be emotionally draining for a foreigner if one does not have the support structures in place.

For Spain-based Zimbabwe international rugby player, George Saungweme, living in a country with the second highest Covid-19 cases has not been easy. Saungweme has had to rely on fellow Zimbabwean players plying their trade in Spain, Italy and England for emotional support.

The 26-year-old Saungweme, a loose forward turns out for CAR Coanda Sevilla. His support network is made up of England domiciled Witness Mandizha, Brandon Mandivenga in Italy, the trio of Tinashe Chaza, Tyran Fagan and Gabriel Sipapate who are also in Spain.

“Psychologically I have struggled a little but constant talk with friends in similar situations like Mandizha in England, Mandivenga in Italy, Chaza, Fagan and Sipapate both here in Spain via various social media has calmed me a lot,’’ Saungweme said.

He conceded that he was scared at the beginning of it all since anyone can be affected by the deadly virus.

“This virus doesn’t pick and choose who it affects so I was really scared in the beginning before I knew the measures to take.”

Saungweme has had to follow directives issues by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as the Spanish government to stay safe. While he has no qualms with the guidelines, what he has found difficult is not touching his face.

“I have followed the regulations that the WHO and the Spanish government put in place. Going out when it’s really necessary for essentials like food. And when at it, have gloves, face mask and as soon as I get back into the house washing my hands with hand wash thoroughly for more than 20 seconds. The tough one is avoiding the touching of the face,’’ Saungweme said.

His club has been sympathetic at this difficult time as they check on him through phone calls as well as WhatsApp communication. The club has also been helpful, with no salary cuts effected so far and also making sure that all his needs are met. Only one match was remaining for CAR Coanda Sevilla when Spain went into lockdown last month.

“My club has been very supportive, they check in with me via calls and WhatsApp since we cannot physically meet. They are making sure I have everything I need. So far, no salary cuts or anything of that sort. When we went into lockdown, we had one regular game left in the season and depending on that game we could have gone into play-offs which is eight games and they would have ended mid-May,’’ Saungweme said.

In terms of staying fit, Saungweme has relied on weekly training programmes sent out by Zimbabwe Sables strength and conditioning coach, Daniel Hondo. The S and C coach at his club does the same.

“Well, the Zimbabwe national team strength and conditioning coach Danny Hondo sends weekly training programmes in the Sables WhatsApp group and also my team S and C does the same and I try to combine the two.”

In Spain, where over 213 000 people have contracted Covid-19 with more than 22 000 deaths recorded, the lockdown started on 13 March before it was extended to tomorrow. The Spanish government has announced plans to ease the lockdown from next month. Spain has one of the strictest confinement measures in Europe with adults only allowed to leave their homes individually to buy food or medicine, travel to work or walk their dogs.

“The whole country has been in complete lockdown since March 13. You know what they say about Friday the 13th. It was scheduled just for two weeks but it got extended till April 27. We can only go out for essentials like food at your very nearest grocery store. And also, only essential workers with permits can go out to work that is nurses, doctors, grocery store clerks and so forth,’’ he said.

Saungweme has represented Zimbabwe in the Fifteens version of the game 11 times since he made his debut against Namibia in August 2016. Last year, he played four of the six matches for the Sables when they won the Victoria Cup, a competition in which they played against Kenya, Uganda and Zambia.

@Mdawini_29