Sables to host Netherlands

Petros Kausiyo

ZIMBABWE’S Sables are not leaving anything to chance in their quest for success at this year’s Rugby Africa Cup and have lined up a number of Test matches including hosting European side The Netherlands before embarking on their continental campaign.

The Sables will be in Uganda for the Africa Cup in July, which, will also form the first major step towards the qualification race for the 2027 World Cup.

And the Zimbabwe Rugby Union have vowed to pull all the stops to ensure the Sables are crowned Africa Cup champions on their East African sojourn.

ZRU president Aaron Jani said they would work closely with the Sables Trust to mobilise resources for the senior team as Piet Benade’s side seek to end the country’s long wait to feature at the Rugby World Cup.

Zimbabwe last took part at the World Cup in 1991 and since then successive generations have struggled to make the cut at the global showpiece for which South Africa’s Springboks, are the defending champions.

Jani said the ZRU are arranging a Test match against Zambia, which brought the curtain down on the Mwana Group Schools festival signalled the beginning of the Sables preparations.

“We were excited that we able to at least get the international for men against Zamia and as you know we will be playing the Africa Cup this year so the technical team wanted to see exactly where we are and what we need to do make sure that we perform at the highest level at the Africa Cup in Uganda.

“They are now working on more Test matches as part of those preparations.

“The encounter in Uganda (Africa Cup) is one part of a two-part process so the teams that perform this year will go through to next year until we get the two teams that will represent Africa outside of South Africa and by 25th May (next year) we should have those teams.

“I am also excited that we have a new team at the Sables Trust led by Lindsay Earle, and it is exciting that they have already hit the ground running and they will be soon revealing the partnerships that they are working on and are finalising and they will ensure that our team is ready to perform at the highest level and are well equipped,’’ Jani said.

The other members of the Sables Trust are former Zimbabwe international Tapfuma Parirenyatwa, Kisset Chirengende, Leigh Howe and Edwin Gumbo.

Benade, who took over from Brendon Dawson yesterday also weighed in and reckoned that his Sables will be ready for the Africa Cup challenge by the time they leave for Uganda.

Benade outlined a programme in which his charges will first feature for their clubs before coming to together to step up their act.

As part of their build up, the Sables are also expected to reciprocate a visit to Zambia and date Botswana.

“We will allow players to spend a few weeks at their clubs and to get the local leagues started with all the local national players present so the clubs can get things started on the right foot,’’ Benade said.

“Thereafter we are working hard at getting more national game time, possibly hosting Botswana as well as a trip to Zambia for a return match there.

“In July we are looking to host the Netherlands for a couple of test matches before embarking on the challenge of the Africa Cup where our first match is against a tough Ugandan side playing in front of their home crowd.’’.

Benade also revealed plans to call on all the talented players including those in the Diaspora.

“We have upwards of 30 national players in Europe alone, then many more all over the world playing rugby in various leagues.

“The response of players wanting to play for Zimbabwe has been amazing. Our challenge as always been is assisting with flights home to prepare for competitions and matches but we have some amazing partners who are helping in this regard.

“What I understand is that this Africa cup will serve as a ranking for the world cup qualifiers that will take place next year (2025).

“One can also get relegated from the top 8 and therefore drop completely out of contention. Creating a good competitive and happy culture inside our group is important.

“Then going out and really competing to win and really challenging for a continental title is what we are after,’’ he said.

Benade also gave a brief insight on the kind of opposition he is expecting to face in Kampala.

“We have seen local rugby, particularly in Kenya and Uganda become more organised and well-funded.

“The Kenyans, I believe, are probably leading the way in this sense with a number of fully professional local sides with coaches, trainers, physios, and players solely focused on rugby.

“We need to close this gap somehow as a lack of resources has us running almost a set of fully recreational leagues with no paid players or staff.

“Our focus over the next few years will be providing pathways for local men to take steps towards playing and coping in international matches thus reducing the necessity of relying on foreign based professionals to be able to compete in international matches,’’ said Benade.