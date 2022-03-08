Sables wider squad for 2022 season announced

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE national fifteens rugby technical team has announced the Zimbabwe Goshawks as well as Sables wider squad of 53 players for the 2022 season.

Zimbabwe are preparing for the Currie Cup in South Africa where they will play as the Goshawks in the competition’s First Division, which starts on the first weekend of April. From there, the Sables will start preparations for the Rugby Africa Cup to be played in France in July. At the Rugby Africa Cup, Zimbabwe will face off against Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals. Should Zimbabwe take care of Ivory Coast in the last eight, their opponents could be Namibia in the semifinals if the Namibians also overcome Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals.

The winner of the 2022 Africa Gold Cup will qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the runner-up will qualify for its final qualification tournament in November 2022.

Squad

Forwards: Farai Mudariki, Cleopas Kundiona, Doug Juszczyk, Bornwell Gwinji, Victor Mapunga, Dean Makoni, Michael Kumbirai, Demos Mbauya, Panashe Rukodzi, Tyran Fagan, Aaron Juma, Matthew Mandioma, Declan Ralphs, David Makamba, Godwin Mangenje, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, George Saungweme, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Sean Beevor, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Johan Stander, Biselele Tshamala, Mungo Mason, Aiden Burnett, Sebastian Roche, Nyasha Tarusenga, Kelvin Kanenungo, Blithe Mavesere, Connor Pritchard, Jason Fraser, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Gabriel Sipapate

Backs: Hilton Mudariki, Kyle Galloway, Keith Chiwara, Brendon Curle, Boyd Rouse, Takudzwa Chieza, Marcus Nel, Russell Dinha, Riaan O’Neill, Darrel Makwasha, Shayne Makombe, Matthew McNab, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Munashe Chaitezwi, Daniel Capsopoulos, Brendon Mandivenga Tawanda Matipano, Connor Kennedy, Ngoni Chibuwe, Tapiwa Mafura

