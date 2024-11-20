SADC seeks sustainable solution to DRC conflict

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit opened in Harare Wednesday with a call for a sustainable solution to the conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo which has left over 1 000 dead and more than 6 million displaced.

The summit, being held at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, on the northwestern outskirts of the capital, is a precursor to the SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held later the same day at the same venue.

The regional body last December deployed the SADC Mission in the DRC Congo (SAMIDRC) to support the DRC government to restore peace and security in the eastern part of that country, where armed groups including the M23 have forced the displacement of the civilian population.

Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, representing Tanzanian President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan who is the current Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation chairperson, said despite the financial difficulties facing member states, regional objectives to achieve peace should be fulfilled. He said to ensure SADC efforts are fruitful, it is important to have in place strategies to help SADC pursue missions to avoid conflicts between the DRC and neighbouring Rwanda.

“Besides this, we should not hesitate to help the DRC restore peace, because without doing this, peace and stability and security in Eastern DRC would not be sustainable,” said Dr Mwinyi.

“With this in mind, we as member states should always cooperate in paying attention to this so that we can have a peaceful and developed region. I would like to reiterate that as we continue discussing the peace agenda in Eastern DRC, we need to have sustainable mechanisms that can help our regional issues, that can help us in our missions including AU and international.”

Speaking at the same occasion, SADC executive secretary, Elias Magosi said since the SAMIDRC deployment last December, the mission has been able to create some stability for the population affected by the armed conflict, who have sought refuge in SAMIDRC operational areas.

“The intervention of the SAMIDRC prevented a planned imminent capture of the city of Goma and the town of Sake, a situation that could have worsened the security and humanitarian situation in the area,” he said.

“The deployment of the SAMIDRC has created an enabling environment for political and diplomatic initiatives undertaken over the past four months, including the two-week Humanitarian Truce that was reached in July this year, and a Ceasefire Deal struck on 4 August this year between the Governments of the DRC and Rwanda.”

The overall security and humanitarian situation in the DRC, however, is still a cause for concern requiring constant monitoring and vigilance, as armed groups continue to carry out sporadic attacks on the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and civilians leading to dire humanitarian conditions.

He said every effort must be made to ensure that the ceasefire is nurtured and sustained as a stepping stone for progress and fertile ground for enriching engagement and lasting peace to germinate and blossom.

