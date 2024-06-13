SADC Summit preparations on course

Preparations for the 44th Southern African Development Community Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for Harare in August are on course to be completed in time, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Zimbabwe is set to assume the chairmanship of the regional body when it hosts the summit on August 17 and Cabinet got an update on ongoing preparations on Tuesday.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere told the media that the government has set up technical preparatory subcommittees to oversee the process.

These comprise the sub-committees for transport, protocol and conferencing, accommodation, entertainment and excursions, security and accreditation, media and publicity, health and environment, information, communication and technology, industrialisation week, public lecture and finance.

The summit will be preceded by the seventh Annual SADC Industrialisation Week to run from July 28 to August 2 under the theme “Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC.”

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) will assume chairmanship of the SADC Business Forum during the event, to be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in collaboration with the SADC Secretariat, the SADC Business Council.

“It is expected that 150 companies from the SADC region will participate at the event, comprising private sector players in the agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, pharmaceutical, financial, consumer and capital goods, women and youth, micro, small and medium enterprises and infrastructure sectors,” said Dr Muswere.

“The major highlights of the Industrialisation Week will be as follows: Investment Conference Official Opening by His Excellency the President and the Ministers’ Plenary Session. The 44th SADC Summit will have two side events on 18 August 2024, namely a tour of the Geo-Pomona Waste Management project by Heads of State and Government and the launch of the SADC Liberation Square at the Museum of African Liberation.

“In addition, His Excellency the President will deliver a public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe titled “Building Research Capacity and Innovation Ecosystems for a Sustainable Industrialised SADC Economy.”

He said construction of other support infrastructure underway in Mt Hampden includes a dedicated 12.8 km 11KV line from Mt Hampden to the New Parliament building as well as civil works, including roads and water systems.

