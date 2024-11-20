SADC Troika chairperson rallies region to support DRC

Farirai Machivenyika

The Extraordinary Summit of the Sadc Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation opened this morning amid calls for the region to maintain their support for the DRC to achieve peace in the eastern part of the country.

Troika chairperson and Tanzania President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan said this in a speech read on her behalf by Zanzibar President Ali Hussein Mwinyi at a meeting held at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden.

The meeting is being held to assess the security situation in eastern DRC, which has caused massive internal displacement and suffering.

“We should come together as Sadc and should not hesitate to help DRC to restore peace because without doing so, peace and security in the eastern DRC won’t be sustainable.”

Sadc deployed its mission to DRC on December 15 last year and its year-long mandate will end next month.

The Extraordinary Summit is expected to decide on the fate of the mission.