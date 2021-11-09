WATCH: SAFA fails to provide satisfactory training venue for Warriors

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

THE Zimbabwe Warriors team management was forced to find an alternative training venue after the South African Football Association failed to provide a satisfactory fine-tuning facility.

Zimbabwe, who arrived in South Africa on Monday for a 2022 World Cup qualifier against the host nation at the FNB Stadium on Thursday had their first training session at Sandton Sports Club today (Tuesday).

Wellington Mpandare indicated that they had to look for a training venue after Safa provided an artificial turf and another pitch which had long grass. Zifa are paying for the Warriors to train at Sandton Sports Club.

“No, it (training venue) wasn’t given to us, South Africa offered two training pitches, one is artificial and the other one the grass was too long, they promised to cut it so we didn’t want to take chances, so last night me and the coach we had to look for a training pitch and we ended up securing this one that we training at and obviously we are going to pay for it so it was not provided for by the FA,’’ said Mpandare.

Ideally, the host nation provides training facilities, with the away team also allowed to have a feel of the match venue 24 hours before kickoff. Mpandare said they were mindful of the fact that they could encounter challenges hence they came prepared.

“Not at all but with African football, in happened in Ghana, we had problems securing even a private pitch because there were no private grounds in that side of Ghana.

“We knew we were going to encounter such problems, that is why we had to go out of our way at night looking for a training pitch and we happy with what we got,’’ he said.

With no reciprocal arrangement between the two countries’ FAs, Zifa had are picking up the bill for the hotel where the team is staying with Safa having provided just the bus and did not avail the head of delegation’s vehicle on the day Zimbabwe arrived.

“They only thing they managed to provide was the bus, they sent a car that was meant for the head of delegation for Ethiopia, we couldn’t use it to pick up players who were arriving late. The head of delegation car is suppose to be availed same day that we arrive.”

Mpandare described the conduct as unlike South Africa since there have always been good relations between the two countries over the years. According to Mpandare, Bafana Bafana were allowed to train at the National Sports Stadium B-arena in the days leading up to the match against the Warriors in September.

“It’s unusual of South Africa to do that, because normally South African and Zimbabwe have cordial relationships and things are smooth. I think someone is sleeping on duty, I don’t think it’s coming from the FA. We secured our own hotel which is the norm because we didn’t have a reciprocal arrangement with South Africa, when they came to Zimbabwe, they looked for their own hotel, of course we gave them a bus, a van and a small car and they trained at B-arena,’’ Mpandare said.

Of the 25 players called up by Warriors caretaker coach Norman Mapeza, 21 took part in yesterday’s training session, with Brendan Galloway and Knox Mutizwa expected to join the team for the afternoon workout.

“Of all the 25 players called into camp into camp, we have 21 so far training, two, that is Knox Mutizwa and Brendan Galloway have just landed, they will join the team after the training session and do the afternoon training session together with the other guys. Darikwa (Tendayi) will not make it, he has some family issues to attend to so he has been excused for these two games.

Efforts are being made for Tawanda Maswanhise of Leicester City to be available against Ethiopia at home on Sunday. Maswanhise has no Zimbabwean passport and if his application is submitted on time for his travel document to come out, he will be available against Ethiopia.

Mpandare also indicated that all local players are on standby for a callup to the national team should any player get injured or if there there is any positive Covid-19 in camp.

“All local players are on standby, if something happens, with this Covid-19 situation, you never know some players might test positive or we might get injuries so the coach will be forced then to look at local players only because there is no way we can call foreign based players,’’ he said.

The Warriors are also training twice on Wednesday, with the evening session being a visit to the FNB Stadium.

