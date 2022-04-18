Sakunda Holdings rich pickings for Highlanders players, technical team after winning Independence Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ON top of pocketing ZWL$6 million for winning the Independence Cup, Highlanders players will also pocket US$30 000 from the club’s main sponsors, Sakunda Holdings to be shared by the players in the matchday squad of 20.

This means Bosso players will pocket US$1 500 each for winning the match, with those getting individual prizes to receive more.

Highlanders defeated their fierce rivals Dynamos 1-0 in the Independence Cup final played at Barbourfields Stadium on Monday, with the only goal of the match coming from striker Stanley Ngala.

There was a lot at stake in the match after Sakunda Holdings, the sponsors of the two teams put in incentives worth a combined US$69 300. Winners of the match will receive US$30 000, while the runners up have US$18 300 for 30 people, that is the matchday squad as well as the technical team.

The prize for the yet to be named Man of the Match is US$2 250, the same amount that Mandla Mpofu is collect as the winning coach, his assistants will share US$6 000, the winning team doctor’s reward is US$1 500, assistant medics will share US$2 250, winning technical assistants US$2 250 while the winning team manager’s incentive is $1 500. Ngala is also pocketing US$1 500 for being the only scorer in the final while the same amount goes to Ariel Sibanda for keeping a clean sheet.

Benson Dube, the Chief Director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation confirmed that the incentives from Sakunda were separate from the Government prize money for the final.

Ahead of the final showdown between the country’s most supported football teams, Sakunda Holdings dangled a US$200 incentive per player for Highlanders and Dynamos players had they won their respective Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches but the two teams could only secure draws. Dynamos were involved in a 0-0 stalemate with Ngezi Platinum Stars while Highlanders came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Cranborne Bullets.

