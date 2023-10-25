Sanctions stifling local development

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO Province on Wednesday morning joined the rest of the country in marching against illegal sanctions imposed on the country, with participants saying these have negatively affected the socioeconomic development of the nation and the region.

The Anti-Sanctions Day was set aside in 2019 at the Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the Southern African Development Governments and is commemorated on 25 October annually.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube who was represented by the permanent secretary in her Ministry, Mr Paul Nyoni at the anti-sanctions march in Bulawayo said sanctions were not only punishing ordinary Zimbabweans but were being felt throughout the whole region.

“Their devastating effects have negatively impacted the socio-economic development of our nation. Bulawayo Metropolitan Province joins the region in saying no to sanctions. Zimbabwe is a peace-loving country as enunciated by his Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa that ‘Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none’. Our youths should take heed of the wise words of His Excellency. It is critical that as youths you should take a lead in the fight against sanctions for Zimbabwe to attain an upper-middle-class income status by 2030,” she said.

Cde Ncube said it was pleasing that the youth have shown resilience and infringement determination in the face of illegal sanctions as they rally behind the President’s clarion call the Nkika Inivakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.

She highlighted that Zimbabwe has been under economic sanctions for more that two decades and has hindered the country’s economic growth and limited access to international lines of credit and trade.

The Minister of State however highlighted some of the success of the province despite the illegal sanctions.

“We have persevered and significant development is taking place throughout the country. In Bulawayo Metropolitan Province various projects are being implemented by the Second Republic which includes the construction of student accommodation, UBH laboratory, Cowdray Park Health Center, CURE Hospital, and Doctors quarters at Mpilo Hospital among others,” said Cde Ncube.

She said sanctions must be lifted to allow the province and the country at large to realise Vision 2030.

