Sanganai-Hlanganani Expo preps on course

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the 15th edition of the Sanganai-Hlanganani World Tourism Expo that kicks off at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair this Thursday (tomorrow) are well on course with exhibitors putting final touches on their stands.

A visit by a Sunday News crew on Wednesday (today) revealed that many of the exhibitors are ready for the first day of the Expo.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Head of Corporate Affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said in an interview all exhibitors are on the ground and would be ready by the time the Expo kicks off.

“We are happy that all our exhibitors are now on the ground and putting finishing touches to their stands. From the progress I have seen thus far, everyone will be ready for the first day of the Expo,” said Mr Koti.

Exhibitors include the ZTA, Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks), the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality, industry players including renowned operators such as the N1 Group of Hotels, Glen Lodge, Zambezi Drift, Air Zimbabwe, and Ethiopian Airways. @RealSimbaJemwa