Sanganai/Hlanganani buyers begin pre-tours

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

MORE than 40 buyers have arrived in Zimbabwe and are beginning their pre-tours of the country’s top resort towns in preparation for the 16th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo set to take place from 12 to 14 October in Bulawayo.

The Expo which will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) will see a total of over 100 buyers from various countries around the world attending this year’s edition.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti said as is customary, the buyers have started their tours of the country’s resorts to explore potential business opportunities.

“The tours have already commenced in Nyanga, Vumba, Mutare, and Kariba. We have seen 312 exhibitors from regional and international markets registering to participate in this premier business exchange platform. The expo is expecting buyers from Zimbabwe’s traditional source markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and Dubai,” he said.

He expressed excitement about the positive response from the international community, especially from the critical source markets they work with.

Mr Koti said this year, approximately 100 quality buyers from both established and emerging markets will be attending.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo aims to elevate Zimbabwe’s status as a world-class marketing platform and generate significant revenue for the tourism sector.

Some of the key events that will take place on the sidelines of the Expo include the Aviation Development Forum and the Buyers and Media Cocktail, Welcome Party and Food Expo on Thursday 12 October, Speed Networking Session and Tourism Investment Forum on Friday 13 October.

On Saturday 14 October the public day, there will be a Career Guidance Seminar and Family Fun Day.

The Expo is an annual event held in Zimbabwe, showcasing the country’s vast tourism potential, while it attracts a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals, and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe’s unique attractions and investment opportunities.