Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Expo preps excite Deputy Minister Mnangagwa

The Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa expressed his satisfaction with the final preparations for this year’s edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, set to commence on Thursday in Bulawayo.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said after conducting a brief tour of the exhibition stands earlier this Tuesday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC), Deputy Minister Mnangagwa confidently stated that this year’s expo will surpass the previous edition in terms of quality and excitement.

He commended the uniqueness of each stand and the promising developments leading up to the first day of the exhibition.

“Each stand holds its own unique appeal, and the ongoing developments here are quite promising. I anticipate an even more exhilarating experience this year, surpassing the success of the previous edition, as we navigate through the effects of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc in the industry and expand our tourism industry. Exciting opportunities lie ahead for the tourism sector,” said the Deputy Minister.

On the growth of the event, he said they have witnessed a significant increase in exhibitors this year, with over 100 more compared to the last edition.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said 100 buyers have already arrived in the country to explore the various tourism destinations.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo aims to elevate Zimbabwe’s status as a world-class marketing platform and generate significant revenue for the tourism sector.

Some of the key events that will take place on the sidelines of the Expo include the Aviation Development Forum and the Buyers and Media Cocktail, Welcome Party and Food Expo on Thursday 12 October, Speed Networking Session and Tourism Investment Forum on Friday 13 October.

On Saturday 14 October the public day, there will be a Career Guidance Seminar and Family Fun Day.

The Expo is an annual event held in Zimbabwe, showcasing the country’s vast tourism potential and attracts a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals, and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe’s unique attractions and investment opportunities.