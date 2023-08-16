Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo dates set 

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has set 12 to 14 October as the dates for the 16th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo to be held in Bulawayo.

The Expo which resumed physical attendance last year, had been held virtually with limited participants in the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions.

Organised by ZTA in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is known for its high-profile attendees and engaging exhibition pavilions.

In a statement on Wednesday, ZTA said the highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Expo will take place in October.

“Zimbabwe’s premier international tourism showcase, is all set to take place from 12 to 14 October in the vibrant City of Bulawayo. The annual event brings together key players and stakeholders in the global tourism industry, providing a platform for networking, collaboration, and showcasing the best of Zimbabwe’s rich tourism potential,” read part of the statement.

“This year’s expo celebrates the resilience, dynamism, and untapped potential of Zimbabwe Africa as a premiere tourism destination. With a diverse range of destinations, wildlife, heritage, culture, and adventure offerings, Africa is emerging as a top choice for travellers worldwide.”

It said the Expo aims to highlight Zimbabwe’s unique position within the growing tourism landscape.

ZTA chief executive officer (CEO), Ms Winnie Muchanyuka expressed her excitement about the upcoming event.

“The 2023 edition of Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism will beam the light on tourism and place the entire travel and tourism on center stage. We look forward to showcasing the beauty, heritage, and hospitality of our country, and promote Zimbabwe as an irresistible destination for travellers looking to experience authentic African tourism,” she said.

She said participants should expect a variety of engaging and interactive activities during the Expo, such as educational workshops to foster knowledge sharing, networking sessions to foster collaboration amongst industry experts, and award ceremonies to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions in the tourism sector.

Ms Muchanyuka said the array of activities will include business-to-business meetings for industry players and buyers.

While, a tourism investment forum will be held to showcase opportunities that are available to potential tourism sector investors.

“The aviation sector will also converge to talk about various issues affecting the aviation sector. A career guidance session will be held for the upcoming tourism leaders. Buyers will take up the usual destination site visits in the different locations across the destination to get an understanding of what the country’s incredible tourist attractions,” she added.

The Zimbabwean tourism industry has undergone notable development and transformation in recent years, spurred by sustainable initiatives, improved infrastructure, and strategic partnerships.

The Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo serves as a powerful platform to further reinforce these achievements and position Zimbabwe as a leading destination for tourists from across the globe.

Ms Muchanyuka made a clarion call to the sector’s new players to take advantage of the Expo to exhibit and showcase their businesses.

Registration for the Expo is now open and can be completed online on the ZTA website.