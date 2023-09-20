Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo excites tourism players

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

AS the highly anticipated 16th edition of the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo draws closer, tourism industry players and operators in Zimbabwe are buzzing with excitement about the prospects that lie ahead.

They eagerly await the event, recognizing it as a significant opportunity to showcase the resilience and vibrancy of the tourism sector in the country.

Mr Vengai Nhau, the President of the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Expo.

In a recent statement, he highlighted the readiness of the industry to participate in this momentous event.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, which is scheduled to take place from 12-14 October in the vibrant city of Bulawayo. We believe that this event will offer us a platform to showcase the resilience and strength of our tourism industry, which has been on a great recovery path,” he said.

Mr Nhau shared the industry’s excitement for another exhilarating edition of the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

“This event serves as an opportunity to connect with industry peers, stay informed about the latest trends, and forge partnerships that contribute to the growth and success of our industry.”

He encouraged exhibitors to be part of this remarkable event, emphasizing their presence and collaboration as essential for the success and growth of the industry.

The Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo promises to be a remarkable occasion indeed, as industry players and operators eagerly prepare to showcase Zimbabwe’s rich tourist offerings.

As the country moves forward in the recovery of its tourism sector, the focus remains on reviving domestic and regional tourism through collaboration, partnerships, and sustainable growth. The Expo provides an exceptional platform for stakeholders in the industry to come together and pave the way for a brighter future.