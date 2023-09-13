Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo preparations move a gear up

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has said preparations for the highly anticipated 16th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo continue to gain momentum.

The Expo is slotted for next month from 12 to 14 October at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo.

The prestigious event is set to captivate a global audience and highlight the diverse tourism offerings of Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the ZTA said renowned for its commitment to promoting Zimbabwe’s tourism excellence, the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo will once again shine a spotlight on the country’s rich cultural heritage, exhilarating wildlife experiences, breathtaking landscapes, and unparalleled hospitality.

“Going beyond previous editions, the 16th edition aims to exceed expectations by bringing together exhibitors from various sectors, including tour operators, accommodation establishments, wildlife reserves, adventure sports providers, and cultural organizations.”

ZTA head of corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti said one of the core objectives of the Expo was to foster collaboration and networking opportunities among industry professionals.

”By serving as a meeting point for local and international exhibitors, travel agents, tour operators, journalists, and government officials, the event facilitates fruitful partnerships and drives growth in the tourism industry. Together, stakeholders aim to generate revenue, create sustainable employment opportunities, and propel Zimbabwe’s tourism sector forward.”

He said this year’s edition of the Sanganai Hlanganani Expo is expected to attract visitors from around the globe, firmly establishing Zimbabwe on the international tourism map.

Mr Koti said by showcasing the country’s diverse attractions and investment opportunities, the expo provides a platform to attract international tourists and potential investors.

“Through targeted exchange programs, business match-ups, and thought-provoking B2B meetings, the Expo strives to cultivate long-term partnerships in the tourism sector, driving economic growth and development.

With a comprehensive marketing campaign at its core, the expo aims to raise awareness of Zimbabwe’s unique experiences and attractions. By showcasing the country’s natural wonders, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, the Expo aims to entice travelers and investors from all corners of the world,” he added.

He said to ensure exceptional service delivery during the event, workshops, training programs, and quality assurance sessions are being organised to equip businesses with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Mr Koti said as the preparations for the 16th edition gain momentum, the tourism industry eagerly anticipates a successful and unforgettable event.

While, with its focus on showcasing Zimbabwe’s diverse tourism offerings, fostering collaboration, and expanding market reach, the Expo stands as a catalyst for growth and development in the sector.

He said the world awaits in eager anticipation to explore the wonders of Zimbabwe and discover the vast opportunities it offers to travelers and investors alike.

The Expo resumed physical attendance last year after it had been held virtually with limited participants in the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions.