12 Oct, 2023 - 15:10 0 Views
Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ONE of Africa’s premier tourism exchange event, the Sanganhai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo on Thursday roared to life with the Inaugural Aviation Development Forum as well as speed networking forum kick-starting the three-day expo.

The Expo which has attracted more than 100 buyers from across the globe also has various exhibitors both domestic and international players in the tourism and hospitality industry.

South Africa is amongst some of the regional exhibitors showcasing their prime destinations.

More than 10 airlines have converged at the Inaugural Aviation Development Forum where they are cross-pollinating ideas on how they can develop the sector in order to harness opportunities as well as promote tourism in the country.

More to follow……

