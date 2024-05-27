Sanyati District hit by TB – official

Sanyati District has a high Tuberculosis (TB) burden, attributed to rampant small-scale mining, an official has said.

Sanyati District has 35 wards, including Kadoma Urban, and has a population of about 256 000 people.

National Aids Council (NAC) district aids coordinator, Amnot Chipandambira said that at one time, mining operations in the region had to be closed due to a high number of TB cases.

“Due to a lot of mining activities in the district, we have a high TB burden; we are recording high numbers of TB cases in Sanyati district.

At one time there was an area in Village 22 that was shut down by the Ministry of Health and Child Care because the cases that were coming from there were too high and we were failing to handle them,” he said.

Chipandambira said small scale miners used dynamite for blasting, hence the high number of TB cases.

“They use dynamites to blast; but before the gases clear, they jump into the mine that’s when they get infected. They come for treatment, that’s

how we know this but the TB is giving us headaches,” he said.

TB is one of the biggest killer diseases in Zimbabwe, especially among people living with HIV. Each day, close to 28 000 people fall ill to TB and nearly 4 000 people lose their lives to the disease, according to the World Health Organisation.

While TB treatment and care is free in Zimbabwe, more than 80 percent of those in need of TB services face high costs to access treatment such as transport and food.

New Ziana