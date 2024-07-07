SAVING BULAWAYO MEN…Interrogating soaring male suicide

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

ON 13 June, Cecil Elisha was found hanging from the back of the door of the international departure toilet at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

Elisha had completed all travel formalities and was booked to depart from Bulawayo to Johannesburg at 5.30pm.

Everything seemed to be in order.

However, alarm bells started ringing when Elisha took too long to return to the plane, delaying other passengers who were looking anxiously forward to departure.

The 27-year-old never returned to his seat. Instead, a dark cloud hung over Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport after the discovery of his body. No one knows if he planned the way he eventually made his exit or if it was a spur-of-the-moment thing.

Airport staff who spoke to the media said the way he took his life was almost impossible to execute. In his possession was a diary that law enforcement officers said suggested that he had been contemplating suicide for a long time.

The dark cloud that sat on top of Joshua Mqabuko International Airport, and the entire Bulawayo, had spread from the other end of the city where, in Famona, another man, Christopher Androliakos, had also taken his life. While Elisha’s suicide had been public, Androliakos was a bit more private, with his body discovered by his maid in the early morning when she went to the main house to execute her duties.

He too had hung himself with a nylon rope. The major difference was that the 57-year-old had done so from the ceiling of his main bedroom.

The two deaths, coming on the day, sent shock waves throughout the city. Speculation was rife on the reason why both men had taken their lives but no one seemed to have any answers. What was certain, however, was that the pair, who had a 31-year age difference between them had taken their lives in the most tragic manner possible.

Sadly, their deaths were a continuation of a trend in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe where suicide rates, especially among men have been skyrocketing.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies suicide as a significant public health concern in Africa. In 2019, the estimated suicide rate for Zimbabwe stood at 23,6 per 100 000 people, placing it among the highest in the world. 1,8 percent of all deaths in Zimbabwe are attributed to suicide, with men contributing a higher rate than women.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said suicide was a silent pandemic in Bulawayo, with most people acting oblivious to the mental health struggles of those close to them until it was too late.

She also revealed that the most affected demographic is the 20 to 38-year age group.

“Most people who commit suicide show intentions but most relatives and friends ignore the traits at the time they even mention it in passing and no one takes it up or enquires further. We call upon members of the public to be sensitive and be bothered if one mentions suicide (sic),” said Msebele.

In 2020, Emmanuel “RootzKolossal” Nkomo, drummer for the popular tribal house group, Djembe Monks, saw his brother lose his life after battling with mental health issues.

While his brother did not take his life, Rootz said he had a lot of self-harm incidents in his life.

“My brother was a mental health patient. He didn’t die by suicide. But on his final mental breakdown episode, a lot of self-harm might have contributed to his demise. Sadly, we didn’t get a comprehensive and conclusive post-mortem,” he said.

For Rootz, having seen the struggles mental health patients endure has taught him a lot about what needs to be done to help them and even save their lives. Key to this is removing the stigma associated with mental health issues.

“We need to see a two-pronged attack. Mental health facilities lack proper resources. Investing in these facilities will ensure they provide a safe and supportive environment for treatment, not resembling a prison. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial. Making mental health services a top priority will encourage people to seek help and receive proper care. This should include readily available support for stress disorders. Additionally, there’s a need to address potential misinterpretations of self-harm. In some cases, involuntary actions due to a mental health episode, like head banging or self-injury can lead to tragic accidents,” he said.

Rootz said a better understanding of mental health conditions and increased access to services would help combat the scourge that was leading to an increased number of suicides in the City of Kings.

“Thorough investigations are essential. Incomplete investigations with conclusions like ‘suspected suicide’ leave families without closure. Proper post-mortem procedures and research can help differentiate between accidents and intentional self-harm, while also informing better suicide prevention strategies. This approach combines improved treatment facilities, increased accessibility to services, and addressing potential misinterpretations to create a more comprehensive response to Bulawayo’s mental health crisis,” he said.

Makhosi Sibanda, a journalist who was the producer of the Men’s Conference, a platform where men were given a chance to air issues that affected them, said it was concerning that men were disproportionately affected by suicide accounting for nearly 80 percent of all suicides despite making up about 50 percent of the population.

“As a men’s mental health advocate, I am deeply concerned about the rising suicide rates in our community. This issue is not just a statistic but a profound tragedy affecting families, friends and the broader society. Addressing this crisis requires a multifaceted approach that includes awareness, education and systemic changes,” he said.

Sibanda said the rise in suicides was possibly linked to the fact that men no longer had the support systems they had in the past, with forums where they used to sit down and discuss issues that affected them now a thing of the past.

In the old days, men used to turn to uncles and fathers for life advice but at a time when people spend a lot of time on their gadgets or social media, old lines of communication seem to have disappeared or been ignored.

“In my experience as a podcaster and advocate for men’s mental health, I have seen first-hand the power of sharing stories and creating supportive communities. Men often feel isolated in their struggles, but hearing others speak openly about their experiences can be incredibly validating and encouraging. By fostering environments where men feel safe to express their emotions and seek help, we can make significant strides in reducing suicide rates. We must continue to push for systemic changes, increase access to mental health services, and promote a culture of openness and support. Together, we can work towards a future where no man feels that suicide is his only option,” he said.