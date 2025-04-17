School children grateful for the digitalisation initiative – Minister Moyo

School children grateful for the digitalisation initiative – Minister Moyo

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Torerai Moyo, while introducing the 3 050 child delegates from across the country who have gathered for the Children’s Party, says the children have gathered with the aim to draw inspiration from the President’s leadership and commitment to transforming the lives of children in Zimbabwe.

Minister Moyo said the children were grateful to the President for introducing the digitalisation initiative and addressing welfare issues in schools.

He also revealed that the child delegates were selected based on their academic prowess, sporting prowess, and commitment to community development.

