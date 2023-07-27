School of Mines half marathon registration extended

Innocent Kurira

[email protected]

THE registration deadline for the Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM) fundraising half marathon has been extended by a week to allow for more participants to register.

Initially, registration was meant to close last Friday on July 21 but the deadline was moved to tomorrow in order to have as many runners as possible taking part in the event. The race is scheduled to take place on Saturday starting at the institution. The Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) is a partner in the race and its chairperson, Watson Madanyika confirmed the postponement of the registration date, adding that they have so far, received a good number of interested participants.

“Preparations are going well, clubs have shown interest and have come in numbers to register and also, we shifted the registration deadline to this Friday instead of last week. We are hoping to attract as many participants as possible because this event is huge for us because we have not been having many of these,” said Madanyika.

The marathon is a plus for long distance runners in Bulawayo who have had to travel in the past to compete in various events but will be lucky because this one takes place in their own backyard. The main aim of the event is to raise funds for drilling and equipping at least four boreholes at an estimated cost of above US$25 000. Entry fees for the event are pegged at US$5 for the 5km walk, US$10 for the 10km race and the main race 21km is pegged at US$15. The marathon will also provide great entertainment in the form of music, braai, games, and lots of prizes.

A total of six categories will be competed. The province hasn’t had many marathons post Covid-19 restrictions and BAB is on a drive to bring back popular and bigger road races in the city.

One significant road race BAB has managed to retain after Covid-19 is the Liquor Hub 10km.Saturday’s half marathon is set to start at 7am. – @innocentskizoe