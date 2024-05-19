Schools comply with ministerial directive

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Government has commended schools for embracing the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) for school fees payment, saying the pockets of resistance were quickly resolved with visits to schools revealing an overwhelming adherence to the ministerial directive.

Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said in an interview it was encouraging that schools were complying and easing the burden on parents by accepting the local currency.

“The Government has always been clear that no school is allowed to refuse ZiG which is our local currency. All schools, Government and non-governmental are supposed to accept it if a parent comes and wants to pay with that currency. If their fees are paid in United States dollars they should accept the ZiG currency at the interbank rate on the day that the transaction is made. ZiG is legal tender in the country and no school is allowed to charge school fees in USD only or to compel parents to pay 50 percent USD and 50 percent ZiG. No,” said Mr Ndoro.

Mr Ndoro said the Government policy is very clear in that a parent or guardian only pays in a currency that they are comfortable with, if they wish to pay in ZiG they can do so, and if they have free funds in foreign currency they can also use it.

Mr Ndoro, however, said some “rogue elements” have been defying Government orders.

“Yes, there were several schools during the first week of opening schools that were refusing to take ZiG and were only taking USD and we issued a directive and had a massive publicity campaign regarding compliance. What we have noticed is that the response has been very impressive. Parents can pay with ZiG. We have not had as many reports as when the schools opened,” he said.

Mr Ndoro highlighted that the Government and its developmental partners have started rolling out the schools’ feeding programme nationwide with an initial target of three million learners set to benefit.

The development has been lauded by stakeholders who have expressed gratitude saying it will help keep learners in class.

Mr Ndoro said they were working to ensure there was an adequate supply of food for the programme.

Speaking at Tjingababili Primary School in Mangwe District during a media tour focusing on the critical linkages between climate change, water, sanitation, hygiene and nutrition organised by Unicef, Mr Ndoro said the Government was quite positive that the programme would flow seamlessly.

“We are going to make sure that we have enough food supplies for all the schools that are in need. We have an initial target of three million learners but we are likely to increase the number as the year progresses. We have a robust feeding programme that is funded by the Government, Unicef and other developmental partners,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said the programme is mainly rolled out in phases and is concentrated largely in primary schools (P3) in rural and remote areas of the country.

He said providing a meal, a day in school has become a great motivator for learners to attend classes and this has reduced absenteeism.

“We started with vulnerable schools. We have also rolled out the programme in primary schools that are in peri-urban and high-density urban areas to ensure that learners continue attending class,” he said.

Mr Ndoro noted there were learners who were walking long distances to attend school adding that the feeding scheme comes in handy in such situations.

He said the other phase of the school feeding programme is the P1 schools that are well-resourced and in the middle-density and low-density areas.

“These schools may roll out the school feeding programme and what we are proud of is that they now have a facility where they are providing meals to day scholars. A school that may have about 200 day scholars and 500 boarders, the 200 day scholars are benefiting from tea at 10am, a hot lunch meal at 1pm and in some other instances, tea just before they go home,” said Mr Ndoro.

He encouraged schools to have a home-grown feeding scheme through the use of nutritional gardens and orchards.

“Communities should be involved in making sure that schools close to them have nutritional gardens where they can grow and harvest relish such as beans, green vegetables, tomatoes and onions. They can also provide labour, infrastructure and maintenance for the nutritional gardens,” said Mr Ndoro.

The Government school feeding programme is being implemented by Goal Zimbabwe with financial support from the KfW Bank of Germany.

Tjingababili Primary School headmaster Mr Christopher Mguni, whose school is a beneficiary of the fund said the school has established a nutritional garden where they are growing crops.

They also have 22 goats and 23 sheep.

“We harvest food from our garden and we cook porridge for our learners in the morning. We have received US$6 599 from Unicef and we constructed a shed where learners eat from.

“We used some of it to buy food for the programme. We also extended the garden and started an orchard as part of sustainable initiatives past the current support. We have developed our school through these funds. We have improved our pass rate and our learners are doing well in sports because they are well-fed,” said Mr Mguni.

Mr Mguni said the feeding programme has reduced cases of absenteeism which was previously high as learners could not attend school on an empty stomach.

