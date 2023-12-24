Schools inflate prices of uniforms

Muchetu/Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporters

THE Government has called on parents to ignore unauthorised school fees for next term which begins in January, warning that school heads found flouting regulations will face disciplinary action.

This comes in the wake of reports that some schools have already communicated new fees that have not yet been approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

In the past, there have been instances where some school administrators disregarded Government directives and unilaterally increased school fees, placing parents and guardians at the mercy of school authorities.

The Government aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the setting of school fees, protecting the rights and interests of all stakeholders involved in the education system.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mr Moses Mhike said the Government will not fold its hands when school heads at public schools increase fees without the Ministry’s approval.

“Our position is very clear, it’s a total no. There should be a parents’ assembly where they vote on the matter and that information is submitted to the Ministry through our structures, that fee must be approved by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and once that approval is done it will be communicated to the parents,’’ he said.

Mr Mhike urged parents not to pay fees that have not been approved by the Ministry. “We have been getting so many complaints from the parents and we have investigated a majority of these issues. Soon we will be issuing a Press statement where we will be saying, no to school authorities that continue to charge school fees without the approval of the Ministry,” he added.

Mr Mhike also warned that school heads who increase school fees without the Ministry’s approval will not be spared as they will get charged for misconduct.

“The punitive measures are very clear as per our Acts, when it comes to public schools, it is misconduct. We will take action against all heads who allow this to happen. It is also a chargeable offence that can result in imprisonment and as a Ministry, we don’t want to go there because the statutes are very clear and easy to follow,” he said.

Mr Mhike also condemned the exclusive selling of school uniforms and stationery at schools as several schools now force parents to buy uniforms and stationery in-house.

Last year, several boarding schools across the country came under fire after they were accused of cashing in on the sale of uniforms with some schools charging between US$400 and US$600 for a set.

“Parents should have the option to buy school uniforms from wherever as long as the brand is the one accepted by the school. We are saying no to a directive by school heads that is going to exclusively order parents to buy uniforms from the school,” he said

Sunday News gleaned at some school requirements for 2024 which showed some inflated prices for uniforms.

Girls’ white ankle socks are selling for US$2 a pair while some retail shops and vendors are selling the same socks at US$1. An anorak is selling at US$35 at school while shops and vendors are selling between US$20 and US$25. A sun hat costs US$8 while retailers and vendors are selling them between US$4 and US$5.

Plain sports t-shirts are being sold at US$8 compared to US$4 from retailers. Schools have pegged their full tracksuits at US$35 while retailers are charging US$10 cheaper selling them at US$25.

With schools having practical subjects such as woodwork and agriculture, work suits are now a requirement, however, schools are selling them at US$22 compared to between US$12 and US$15.

Meanwhile, Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry, Mr Taungana Ndoro said the ministry is optimistic that the appointment of substantive school heads and their deputies will improve development and school performance.

The Government announced that it was hiring 3 000 heads and their deputies last year in September.

“The Public Service Commission has been undertaking the recruitment. What we have been doing is making sure that every school has a substantive headmaster/mistress and deputy head. Some appointments were made earlier in the year.

"In Bulawayo, I think we have a new school headmaster for Gifford High School already," he said.