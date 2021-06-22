Schools opening deferred

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CABINET has deferred the opening of schools for the second term by a further 14 days as cases of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to surge.

The schools second term was supposed to start next week but a resurgence in cases of Covid-19 has resulted in Government announcing lockdown measures while other districts are already under localised hard lockdown.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that as a result of the rise in cases, Cabinet has resolved to defer the opening of schools by 14 days.

She said the government will review the situation after the two weeks before making a decision on the new opening date.

“In view of the regional and local upsurge of cases, the nation is informed that Cabinet approved that the reopening of schools and other learning institutions be delayed by 14 days. Government will be monitoring the situation and a review would be made after two weeks,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, government is expected to take delivery of the Sinovac vaccine from China as they work towards ensuring that the country achieves herd immunity.

Min Mutsvangwa said the vaccine is expected in the country by the end of the month.

“On procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, Cabinet is pleased to report that arrangements are currently in progress to procure 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccines from China. These are expected in the country by end of month. Furthermore, 500 000 doses of vaccines are expected to be delivered this Saturday 26 June, 2021.

“The nation is advised that the next priority areas of vaccination are the remaining border posts, especially Forbes, Chirundu and Kariba, current hotspots, tobacco auction floors and people’s markets such as Renkini in Bulawayo, Mbare Musika in Harare and Sakubva in Mutare. The Grain Marketing Board staff and COTTCO staff as well as the Hwange population will also be included in the vaccination programme,” she said.