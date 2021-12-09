Schools start closing over Covid-19

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

SCHOOLS in Bulawayo have started sending pupils home following an upsurge of Covid-19 infections recorded in the past week.

Trust schools are leading the pack with several having closed down since Monday.

Zimbabwe has seen a sharp increase of Covid-19 cases with close to 5 000 have been recorded as of Wednesday.

One of the schools, Petra Junior, notified parents via a circular, that they were closing immediately.

The national school calendar ends on Friday next week.

“In light of the growing number in our community who are sick with the common flu bug or confirmed Covid-19, we have decided today to close the Junior School to all learners except Grade Seven with immediate effect. We have several teachers who are off sick and a growing number of children who are sick in a family where other family members are unwell, and we feel that it is safe for all if we prioritise the health of our community at this time,” school authorities wrote.

Girls College also sent communication to parents saying all pupils were to remain at home for the next 14 days, whether they tested positive or negative for Covid-19 in a bid to ensure there is no further spread of the virus.

They also informed the parents that no new work was going to be taught for the rest of the term, hence no need for the parents to panic over pupils missing lessons.

This comes after some of their learners tested positive for Covid-19.

Christian Brothers College (CBC) has also sent learners home due to the increase of Covid-19 cases.

Reports of Covid-19 in public schools have also been reported although schools remain open.

Pupils at Kumalo Primary School have tested positive and mass testing is going on at the school.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, 4 996 new cases were recorded together with two deaths.