Schools, teachers applauded on smooth schools opening

Harare Bureau

GOVERNMENT has applauded schools for enforcing stringent public health measures that are meant to curb the spread of cholera, while teachers were also commended for their turnout during the first week.

Unlike in recent years, turnout by both teachers and learners was 100 percent countrywide.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Mr Torerayi Moyo attributed the positive development partly to the timeous payment of teachers’ annual bonuses in foreign currency last year, which provided much-needed financial relief to educators.

“I am happy to say that we have opened well and we have not received any complaints so far from parents,” he said.

“Teacher attendance in schools was 100 percent.

“Day learners’ attendance was good, but there was low attendance in boarding schools, probably because parents had not yet finished buying all school requirements.”

Most schools, he said, have complied with regulations that prohibit arm-twisting parents and guardians to purchase uniforms and school supplies from specified suppliers.

Last week, Minister Moyo and officials from his ministry conducted spot checks at schools countrywide to assess compliance with Government directives, such as levying of sanctioned tuition fees and levies and avoiding turning away learners for non-payment of fees.

“We are moving around the country to visit schools and I am glad to say all the regulations with regards to cholera are being followed,” he said.

“Schools have generally complied, and I am happy.

“No reports of parents being forced to buy uniforms from schools have been reported so far and there were no reports of pupils being sent away because of (failure to pay) school fees.

“We, however, continue to urge parents to pay tuition fees because no school can run without finances.”

Government has also activated about 100 rapid response centres countrywide for parents to report school authorities that unilaterally hike tuition fees, conduct unsanctioned extra lessons and turn away learners for non-payment of fees, among other malpractices.

“Headmasters found sending away pupils will be charged in terms of Statutory Instrument of 2000; they will be suspended.

“Last year, we established command centres across the country where parents can go and report any cases of misconduct by schools.

“I am sure these centres will help us to bring order and sanity in schools,” added Minister Moyo.

National Association of School Heads president Mr Arthur Maphosa said schools opening was seamless.

“We started very well and reverting to the resumption of schools on Tuesdays, like what we did in the past, is a welcome move,” he said.

“So far, we haven’t received any complaints from schools and parents.

“I am also pleased because school heads have heeded the call of following cholera regulations so that the disease is managed.”

For schools to function properly, Mr Maphosa said, there was need for parents to pay school fees on time.

“We know pupils are not supposed to be sent away, but we are urging parents to pay up their school fees to allow smooth operation of learning institutions.”

Government has also set up disaster risk management teams at all public schools tasked with enforcing public health measures to curb the spread of cholera and facilitate rapid response to potential weather-induced disasters during the current rainy season.

The teams, drawn from teachers, community health workers, and volunteers, are spearheading efforts to maintain strict hygiene standards similar to those that became the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the new standard operating procedures (SOPs), each classroom is required to have a functional handwashing station with running water and soap, while ablution facilities are supposed to be cleaned and disinfected thrice a day.

Government is also distributing water disinfection tablets to all public schools.