Scores of civil servants duped in Umguza housing scam

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

THE Umguza Rural District Council has noted the mushrooming of illegal developments where unsuspecting civic and public servants have been duped in a housing scam.

The developments are being done without the authority of the rural district council, prejudicing home-seekers of their hard earned cash.

Umguza RDC chief executive officer Mr Coleen Moyo in a notice said no developments shall be done without a valid development permit issued by the council.

“No developments shall be done without a Certificate of Compliance for servicing of Roads, Water, Sewer reticulation as well as approved plans and inspections done by the council,”

“An approved subdivision permit must be issued by the Department of Spatial Planning Matabeleland North Province,” said Mr Moyo.

Mr Moyo said failure to meet the requirements means the developments shall be deemed illegal and the structures will be demolished without notice.