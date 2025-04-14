Scotts Maphuma turns Zimbabwe into his playground

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

South African Amapiano artiste Scotts Maphuma has seemingly found a second home in Zimbabwe, and his latest appearance in Bulawayo was all the proof needed.

Performing at the Bulawayo Piano Festival held over the weekend at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, the young DJ and producer brought the house down with an energetic, crowd-pleasing set that showcased just how comfortable he has become in the city.

From the moment he took the stage, Maphuma exuded confidence and familiarity, a stark contrast to some of his fellow South African performers like Uncool MC and Ricky Lenyora, who appeared to be experiencing Bulawayo for the first time.

Scotts Maphuma was not just performing; he was vibing with the crowd, dancing atop VVIP couches, and raising the energy levels with every beat. His ease and comfort in the environment suggested that this was no longer just a gig; it was personal.

He kicked off his performance behind the decks, delivering an electrifying set that had the audience on their feet. Adding a creative twist, he also took on the role of photographer during the show, capturing moments with fans and engaging closely with the crowd.

At one point, Maphuma was spotted dancing and exchanging greetings with local music star Mzoe7, a moment that highlighted the growing camaraderie and creative synergy between Zimbabwean and South African artistes.

Having performed in Harare multiple times this year and in Bulawayo earlier, Maphuma’s evolution was evident. Unlike his earlier visits, where he seemed uncertain and disconnected, this time around, he was fully in his element, bold, confident, and clearly at home.

Scotts Maphuma’s comfort and growing fan base in Zimbabwe suggests he is here to stay.