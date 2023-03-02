SDA youths in charitable gesture

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A GROUP of youths from the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church will on Sunday donate to Vezuthando children’s home as well as offer free skills training to those staying at the home.

The skills training will also be open to youths staying in the vicinity of the home.

One of the organisers, Mr Nqaba Ndlovu said; “Youths from various branches in Bulawayo are rallying behind the initiative which will also coincide with our Pastor Talent Ncube’s celebrations.”

The donation and the skills training will be running under the theme ‘My existence is for your benefit’.

“The guest speakers at the donation event will be Youth Director of West Zimbabwe Conference Pastor Mthokozisi Bafana and Mr Siqokoqela Mphoko, the chief executive officer of Greydot Zimbabwe.

“Virtuous Women’s institute will be offering training to youths on how to make washing powder, Vaseline, floor polish, foam bath, dishwashing liquid, and mushroom growing. We are members of the SDA church trying to make a difference in the community and the event will be open to everyone not only members of the SDA,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The entrance fee to the event will be 2kg of rice and a packet of beans or chunks that will be donated to the children’s home.