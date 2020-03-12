Sean Williams now second best all rounder in Twenty20 Internationals

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the second match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the T20 Tri-nations cricket series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on September 14, 2019. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN cricketer, Sean Williams is now the second-best all-rounder in Twenty20 Internationals following the conclusion of the T20I series against Bangladesh.

According to ICC rankings updated on Wednesday, Williams is now behind Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan who is the finest all-rounder in T20Is. The 33-year old left-handed batsman also bowls left arm spin. He scored a total of 23 runs and did not take a wicket when Zimbabwe were whitewashed 2-0 by Bangladesh in the two-match series played in Dhaka.

Williams is far from overtaking Nabi seeing that the Afghanistan player’s rating is 294 and the Zimbabwean is on 213.

The Zimbabwean Test captain is above players such as Glen Maxwell of Australia, Scotland’s Richard Berrington and Gareth Delany of Ireland in the all-rounder rankings. Williams is the 56th best batsman in the shortest format of the game is ranked 48 in the bowling standings.

Despite being the country’s Test captain, Williams was called upon to fulfill that role in four out of the five shorter versions of the game fixtures against Bangladesh. This was after Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Zimbabwe’s ODI and T20I skipper picked up an injury which saw him play just one match of five matches.

