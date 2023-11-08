Second Republic champions equal opportunities for all

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reiterated his Government’s dedication to ensuring that every citizen has equal opportunities to engage in the country’s socio-economic development programmes.

The President made these remarks during the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Pass-Out Parade, which took place at Ntabazinduna Prisons Training School near Bulawayo on Wednesday.

A total of 749 officers, consisting of 535 males and 214 females, graduated after completing six months of training. It was particularly impressive to see members from the San community and individuals with albinism among the graduates, a development which impressed President Mnangagwa.

“As we go forward, my Government will continue to ensure that citizens from all corners of our country are given equal opportunities to participate in the country’s socio-economic development programmes. No one and no place will be left behind as we march towards the attainment of a prosperous and empowered upper middle income economy by 2030.

“Equally impressive is the fact that this is now the second course that has included members from the San Community. Well done for this continued initiative which is in line with my administration’s devolution agenda towards the inclusive participation of all citizens in our country’s development,” said President Mnangagwa.

He further expressed his confidence that the new Prisons and Correctional Service Act will transform the country’s prisons and correctional system in line with international best practices.

“Some of the notable provisions of the Act emphasise the need to reinforce and upscale the rehabilitation and reintegration thrust; the establishment of Correctional Community Centres throughout the country; the exchange of inmates; as well as the full implementation of the parole system. My Administration is in full support of these noble initiatives envisaged in the Act.

“Relatedly, the Act also provides opportunities for the participation of inmates in decision making, particularly through their contributions on issues that affect their welfare, rehabilitation and reintegration,” said President Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the same occasion, the ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu expressed the organisation’s sincere appreciation to President of the Republic of Mnangagwa for his support to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS). He said the President’s commitment and belief in the importance of correctional work is exceedingly commendable as it is critical in achieving the organisation’s vision of becoming the leading correctional service provider in the region and beyond.

“Unquestionably, our officers are now walking tall and highly motivated and this has instilled self-worth amongst officers in the discharge of their duties. Courtesy of such support, for instance, the department has so far received and continues to receive numerous vehicles to enhance our operational and administrative capabilities.

“Your assistance in this area has rejuvenated the ZPCS and is contributing significantly to improved service delivery. This also ensures that we have a dedicated and proficient team ZPCS to effectively carry out our responsibilities as constitutionally mandated. Provision of these vehicles which include operational and conditions ofservice vehicles have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in guaranteeing the needs of our officers and most importantly the welfare of inmates under our care,” said CG Chihobvu.

The ceremony was also graced by the Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo, Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo amongst other senior Government officials.

