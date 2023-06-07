Second Republic completes over 6 000 projects

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

Government has completed over 6000 projects around the country, as the Second Republic continues on its mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

This was revealed during a Post-Cabinet briefing on the Compendia of provincial projects by the Second Republic during the period 2018-2022.

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Hon. Dr Joram Gumbo presented the provincial editions of Compendia of projects.

The projects implemented in the provinces reflect Government’s commitment to deliver on its promises of improving the livelihoods of the populace in line with the developmental trajectory of leaving no one and no place behind.

According to the Compendia, Bulawayo Metropolitan province’s completed projects are 163 while 67 are ongoing and the total is 230. Matabeleland South completed projects are 523 with 277 ongoing and total is 800. Midlands completed projects are 791, ongoing are 292 total is 1083. Matabele land North completed projects are 435 while 234 are ongoing and total is 669.

Cabinet also approved the translation of the provincial editions into the Constitutionally recognised languages of Zimbabwe.