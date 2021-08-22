Second Republic projects forge ahead despite sanctions

Secretary for the Zanu-PF Women’s League Cde Mabel Chinomona (right) hands over some masks to Mrs Chinyama Dube from Binga Zanu-PF Women’s league during the party’s distribution of anti Covid-19 masks to Matabeleland North party members at Lupane State University campus yesterday

Bruce Ndlovu in Lupane

SIGNIFICANT infrastructural developments undertaken by the Second Republic should be celebrated by all and sundry, as they come against the backdrop of economically crippling sanctions imposed by the West, a ruling party official has said.

Speaking at the launch of the Zanu-PF Women’s League mask sewing project yesterday in Lupane, Secretary for the Women’s League Cde Abel Chinomona said the achievements of President Mnangagwa’s Government were remarkable given the unrelenting economic onslaught from the West.

The programme has seen more than 90 000 face masks produced from part of the 60 000 metres of cloth provided by the President to help curb the spread of Covid-19. Yesterday, each of the constituencies in Matabeleland North received 1 000 face masks and 50 pieces of material for the production of masks, which were donated by the ruling party’s First Secretary, President Mnangagwa. The masks will be distributed to the public for free.

“Despite the sanctions currently in place against Zimbabwe, we see projects ranging from boreholes to Pfumvudza (farming) and road construction on the go. Some wonder where the money is coming from. In the past we had leaders leaving with money in bags but President Mnangagwa has put a stop to all of that and has made it clear that all money should be channelled towards projects that benefit the people,” she said.

Cde Chinomona said the mask sewing project would be of particular benefit to women in remote areas, as most could not afford disposable face masks.

“We come together today at a time when the country is in an ongoing war against Covid-19. To protect ourselves we wear masks and even those of us that hated them at first have now grown used to them. You have to dispose of some of these masks after use for a day but this is not sustainable because it is expensive. So, we spoke to the President about this project of making masks and he gave us the authority and resources to carry this out. Today we have all these masks which women can wear, wash and wear again the next day,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, the League’s Secretary for Administration, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said it was time for Zimbabweans to trumpet the programmes initiated by President Mnangagwa, as he had met set targets in a short period of time.

“We should have pride in the projects that have been implemented by the Second Republic. Sometimes you don’t notice the good that is happening in your own home until it is talked about by your own neighbours. We need to be analytical about what has happened since President Mnangagwa took over. We should take a look at where we have come from since the end of the First Republic.

President Mnangagwa has only been there for three years, but look at all the programmes that he has undertaken in that little time he was there. Things that were said to be taboo, like Gukurahundi, are now being spoken about openly. As we speak, the President is in Bulawayo speaking to chiefs on the same issue,” she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa, who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, said President Mnangagwa was determined to bring broadcast services to every corner of the country.

“The President said everyone should have access to information and that should be our focus as a ministry. It is under his leadership that six television stations have been licensed.

“We have community radio stations also and the purpose of that is to trumpet talent wherever it is. If a young person is good at football in a certain community, we want the whole country to know about it. No one will be left behind. Broadcasts in all languages must be the new norm,” she said.

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni praised President Mnangagwa for his economic know how and tasked members of the Women’s League to implement his vision.

“Since the country was liberated, we have never had a more economically astute leader like President Mnangagwa. If, as women, we follow all his programmes, I can guarantee that all of us will be out of poverty.

“We have the One Village, One Product campaign and it has been bearing fruit. For example, the women of Binga are making US$12 000 per month from the hand-crafted products that they’re exporting. The President has a vision and as women, we have to bring this vision to the people,” she said.