Second Republic to learn from China

Harare Bureau

Zanu PF is committed to transforming the lives of Zimbabweans through development that leaves no one behind and will learn from the Communist Party of China (CPC) which has modernised its society in a little space of time, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the World Political Parties Summit that was virtually hosted by the CPC, President Mnangagwa said relations between the two countries had grown from strength to strength since the days of the liberation struggle.

He said Zanu PF, inspired by its long-time ally, has embarked on a mission to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle class economy by 2030.

“The CPC has been our strategic ally dating back to the days of our liberation struggle,” said President Mnangagwa. “The excellent bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China have been steadily growing since independence.

“The relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2018 during my State visit to China.

“Zanu PF supports Government in boosting cooperation with China in a number of areas in order to promote the shared prosperity and well-being of our two peoples, guided by the Strategic Comprehensive Partnership that exists between our two countries.

“The party is indeed grateful to the Communist Party of China and the Government of the People’s Republic of China for supporting Zimbabwe on its development path and national rejuvenation. A number of infrastructural projects have been undertaken due to the Chinese support.”

China is working with Zimbabwe in the construction of the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, the upgrading and expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and the construction of the Hwange 7 and 8 thermal power station, among many other projects.

Chinese private players have also come into the mining sector and steel production sub sectors.

Drawing lessons from the CPC, which last week turned 100 years and has been in power just for seven decades under which it has made China the world’s second biggest economy, President Mnangagwa said the ruling party was unshaken in its resolve to improve the lives of Zimbabweans.

“Zanu PF is committed to delivering development for the people of Zimbabwe and leading our country towards the realisation of a prosperous, upper middle-income society by 2030,” he said.

“In this regard, our party draws lessons and inspiration from the successes achieved by the CPC. We applaud how the CPC has turned around the fortunes of China to be a global leader in a vast number of socio-economic spheres.”

Towards achieving its goals, the ruling party is accelerating the agriculture revolution and modernisation of the sector, broadening the value chains and the beneficiation of the country’s vast primary commodities, exploitation and growth of the mining sector and also leveraging on information communication technologies to drive an innovation development agenda and industrial growth.

Apart from that, the modernisation and development of infrastructure, energy generation and power development, as well as the ongoing ease of doing business reforms are all measures meant to ensure Zimbabwe becomes an investment destination of choice.

“These priorities, along with our quest to deliver a broad based transformation, create new wealth and economic opportunities for all Zimbabweans, are encapsulated in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1),” said President Mnangagwa.

“The success of the NDS 1 will depend on us, however, my country values the support from our strategic partners such as the Communist Party of China and the People’s Republic China.”

President Mnangagwa saluted China for the role it has played in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe.

“Allow me to express my gratitude to the Communist Party of China, the Government of the People’s Republic of China and specifically to His Excellency President, Xi Jinping, for the role China is playing in mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Since the onset of the pandemic within our jurisdiction, China has made timely and numerous donations of medical equipment, PPES and most recently, Covid-19 vaccine doses to our country.”

President Mnangagwa, who is Zanu PF First Secretary, was accompanied by his two deputies, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, acting national Political Commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa, the party’s Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Minister of Foreign Affairs and international Trade Fredrick Shava, among other senior Government officials.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a keynote address to the summit where he urged political parties to unite and work towards transforming the livelihoods of the people.

The summit was held under the theme: “For the People’s Well-being: The Responsibility of Political Parties”.

More than 500 leaders of political parties and political organisations from more than 160 countries, and over 10 000 party representatives attended the summit.

Political party leaders from countries such as Spain, South Africa, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Serbia, Palestine, Russia, Cuba and Argentina attended the summit.